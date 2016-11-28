BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
SAO PAULO Nov 28 Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has used half the proceeds from the sale of a Brazilian offshore oil field to repay a loan taken from state development bank BNDES, the latest step toward reducing the largest debt burden of any global oil firm.
In a securities filing on Monday, Petrobras said the loan, which it took to help finance the Transportadora Associada de Gás SA subsidiary, was partially repaid. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.