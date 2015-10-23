BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Catabasis pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and reviews business progress
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 The board of Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA, also known as Petrobras, approved on Friday the sale of a minority stake in a natural gas distribution holding company to Mitsui & Co Ltd , although the conclusion of the deal hinges on certain aspects yet to be negotiated, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Catabasis pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and reviews business progress
* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results and provides business update