SAO PAULO, July 22 Brazil's state-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell voting control of Petrobras
Distribuidora SA, after a bidding round for a minority stake put
a low price tag on the fuel distribution unit.
In a securities filing on Friday, Petrobras said
that it aims to keep no more than 49 percent of the voting
capital of the unit known as BR Distribuidora, while still
remaining the largest shareholder of the company. Reuters
reported on July 19 that the company was inclined toward selling
control of BR Distribuidora to garner a higher valuation.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)