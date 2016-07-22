(Adds details, background)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 Brazil's
Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it plans to sell voting
control of Petrobras Distribuidora SA after a bidding round for
a minority stake in the fuels retailer failed to attract bids
that met the state-controlled oil company's needs.
Petrobras now plans to keep no more than 49
percent of the voting capital of BR Distribuidora, as the fuels
unit is known, while remaining the largest shareholder of the
company, according to a securities filing and company comments
in a conference call.
Petrobras is trying to sell BR Distribuidora, Brazil's
largest fuels distributor, as part of a plan to sell $15 billion
of assets by the end of this year. It is selling assets to
reduce its debt, the largest of any oil company, in the face of
a financial crisis caused by a corruption scandal and falling
oil prices
Petrobras said on Friday it would maintain its dominant
share of fuel-unit profits by keeping a large stake in
non-voting, preferred shares. It expects bids by the end of the
year.
"We see this model as the best way to get a good price for
the company and maintain a share of profits," said Anelise
Quintão Lara, general manager of mergers and acquisitions at the
Rio de Janeiro-based company.
The model could lead to a future initial public offering of
shares in the fuels unit, she said.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the company was inclined
toward selling control of BR Distribuidora to garner a higher
valuation.
According to one source with direct knowledge of the matter,
the company wants to keep 100 percent of preferred shares in BR
Distribuidora so it can profit from the results of a change of
management in the future.
Petrobras announced the sale model after rejecting three
bids that it considered too low. The company wanted 30 billion
to 40 billion reais for BR Distribuidora and the offers taken as
a result of the previous sale process were in the 10 billion to
15 billion real range, Reuters reported.
Quintão Lara declined to comment on bid values or the value
Petrobras expects for a BR Distribuidora sale.
The company had 118 billion reais ($36 billion) in revenue
last year and owns Brazil's No. 1 gasoline station network.
Preferred shares of Petrobras, the company's most widely
traded class of stock, gained 1.9 percent to 11.77 reais, while
common shares added 1.1 percent to 13.81 reais. Both stocks are
up 76 percent and 61 percent this year, respectively.
($1 = 3.2559 Brazilian reais)
