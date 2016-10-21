PARIS Oct 21 French sugar group Tereos said on
Friday it has entered into negotiations to acquire Petroleo
Brasileiro SA's 45.9 percent minority stake in
Brazilian-based Guarani, confirming an earlier announcement by
Petrobras.
Cooperative group Tereos is the majority shareholder of
Guarani, which has sugar and ethanol factories, with a 54.1
percent holding.
"This announcement follows the announcement of Petrobras'
Divestment plan in September 2016 which provides for the exit of
all biofuels production activities," Tereos said.
"The decision to start these negotiations is no assurance
that an agreement will be found or that the transaction will
complete," Tereos said in a statement.
Petrobras had announced the negotiations in a stock market
filing in Brazil earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by Gus Trompiz)