LONDON May 16 The head of Brazil's
state-controlled oil giant Petrobras has called in an
international consultancy firm to make middle management at the
scandal-hit firm more proactive.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA last week posted a record
first-quarter operating profit but Chief Executive Pedro Parente
said the company's turnaround was still far from complete and
one area where the company needs to improve is management
indecision, which worsened with the revelations of the
corruption scandal known as Operation Car Wash.
"What we are seeing is that mid-level managers are very
afraid of taking decisions," Parente said at a conference in
London on Tuesday.
"When we look in Brazil at managers of state-controlled
companies this is always a problem, but for Petrobras after 'Car
Wash' it became even worse," he said.
The massive corruption scheme, in which money was skimmed
from overpriced Petrobras contracts and used to pay political
bribes, has seen dozens of executives from Petrobras and its
suppliers go to jail.
To help improve management confidence Petrobras has hired
Amsterdam-headquartered consultancy Walking the Talk to try and
resolve the issue.
"We are working with people to help us make our managers
understand that we are there to make business, we are there to
take risks," Parente said.
"It's difficult, it's a cultural problem," he added,
explaining that the company was working on 29 initiatives to
improve management structures and behaviour.
Parente, who has been at the helm of Petrobras for nearly a
year, has faced fierce resistance from unions to attempts to
streamline the company and sell off assets in order to pay down
debt.
Reforms within the company and to Brazilian regulation
concerning Petrobras have been achieved largely by empowering
the new board and committees charged with turning the company
around.
With the company on a surer footing it is now time to make
broader changes to the way employees at the company work,
Parente said.
"We have to make it simpler," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)