BRASILIA, Sept 22 Brazil's state-controlled oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it is
in the last stages of negotiations with a Mitsui & Co Ltd
Brazilian unit over the purchase of a minority stake in
a natural gas holding company.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said it is considering the
sale of 49 percent of a new investment holding company that will
comprise the stakes that Petrobras has in regional natural gas
distribution units across Brazil.
The transaction is part of an asset divestment plan that
Petrobras announced for the 2015-2019 period.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio
Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)