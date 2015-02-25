(Adds quotes from Moody's statement)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 24 Moody's Investors Service
stripped Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras of
its investment grade rating on Tuesday and kept the firm on
review for further downgrade, citing concerns over an ongoing
corruption scandal and liquidity pressures.
The ratings agency said in a statement it was downgrading
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is formally known, to
Ba2 from Baa3, on the grounds it would struggle to meaningfully
reduce its "very high debt burden" in the next several years.
Petrobras said in a statement that it had no contractual
terms forcing it to repurchase any of its bonds from investors
in the event of if it losing its investment grade.
The downgrade is a red flag for further bad news for
Brazil's most important company, since most large institutional
investors are only able to put money into investment grade
securities. It marks a dramatic fall for what was still recently
one of the most exciting stocks in the oil industry.
The negative outlook suggests a growing corruption scandal
will likely boost borrowing costs. This comes as falling oil
prices have already cut the cash needed to pay rising debt and
to finance new production from vast offshore discoveries.
The company is under police investigation over an alleged
bribery and money laundering scheme, in which construction
companies and their executives conspired with Petrobras
executives to overcharge for contracts. Much of the excess was
then kicked back to Petrobras executives, politicians and
political parties, prosecutors say.
Moody's said it had "ongoing concerns about corporate
governance and the need to sustainably improve internal
controls" at the company as well as adding that challenges
related to the corruption investigations "may hinder efforts to
improve operations."
Petrobras remains on review for a possible further downgrade
due to potential issues linked to the publishing of financial
results, Moody's said. The company delayed the publishing of its
third quarter earnings in November and then posted unaudited
results at the end of January, but without taking a writedown on
assets over-valued by alleged corruption.
Moody's said the company needs to publish audited annual
statements by April 30 and that "extended delay carries the risk
that creditors could take actions that lead to a declaration of
technical default."
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chris Reese and Ken Wills)