UPDATE 1-Qatar food imports hit after Arab nations cut ties - trade sources
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said it offered a record 91.4 million cubic meters (3.2 billion cubic feet) of natural gas to the market on Tuesday, beating its previous record of 35.9 million cubic meters from Nov. 12, 2010.
Petrobras, Brazil's largest company, is responsible for more than 90 percent of Brazilian oil and natural gas output totaling the equivalent of nearly 2.5 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.