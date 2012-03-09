SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras said in a filing on Friday it
struck good quality subsalt oil from a well in the Nordeste de
Tupi area, which was part of 5-billion-barrel oil-for-shares
swap with the government in 2010.
The 1-976-RJS well northeast of the 8 billion barrel Lula
field in water depths of 2,131 meters, 255 kilometers from Rio
de Janeiro, is the second drilled in the areas swapped with the
government for shares.
The first, 3-944-RJS, confirmed good oil in the Franco field
earlier this year.
This well turned up medium grade crude with gravity ranking
26 on the American Petroleum Institute's scale, at a depth of
4,960 meters below the sea bed. The well showed a 290 column of
oil in carbonate rock under a think layer of salt.
Petrobras said it will continue drilling the well to find
the depth of the hydrocarbon deposit. Well formation tests will
come after the drilling is completed and then a long-term
production test is expected to follow.