* Ocean Rig so far unable to find shipyard for 5 drill ships
* OSX offer could help avoid delay of another auction
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 19 Brazilian shipbuilder
OSX and Cyprus's Ocean Rig are presenting
a new proposal to build five deepwater drilling rigs for
Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras, a Petrobras
director said on Wednesday.
The possible involvement of OSX could avoid a new auction
for the five ships after Ocean Rig failed to find shipyards to
carry out the contract, Petrobras head of engineering,
technology and materials José Figueiredo told reporters.
Another auction for the drill ship contract could add to
delays threatening plans to develop giant oil reserves being
discovered in the Santos and Campos offshore basins off the
Brazilian coast.
Figueiredo said OSX and Ocean Rig would present their
proposal on Thursday, without saying the value of the contract.
Petrobras awarded Ocean Rig the contract for five ships in
February along with a contract for 21 rigs awarded to Sete
Brasil, worth a combined $76.3 billion.
(Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)