(Adds Petrobras comment)
By Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 The first oil output from
a long-duration test in Brazil's giant Libra offshore area will
flow in the first quarter of 2017, platform joint operator
Odebrecht Oil & Gas (OOG) said on Tuesday.
That is later than the 2016 second-half start forecast in
June by Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, or Petrobras, which manages exploration in Libra.
A Petrobras-led consortium won exploration and production
rights to Libra, one of the world's largest recent oil
discoveries, in 2013. Total SA and Royal Dutch Shell
Plc are also parts of the group, with 20 percent each,
while Chinese state oil companies CNOOC Ltd and China
National Petroleum Co got 10 percent each.
"The test will begin in the first quarter of 2017," Rogério
Ibrahim, chief financial officer of the 84 percent-owned unit of
engineering group Odebrecht, said in an interview.
"We deliver the ship at the end of December (2016) and the
receivables start flowing (to us) in 2017."
The later startup date is one of the first signs Petrobras
may be struggling to meet even the scaled-back targets in its
$130 billion 2015-2019 strategic plan presented in June.
Investor presentations on that plan included a second-half
2016 Libra test start-up. On Tuesday, Petrobras said it "will
only confirm that the delivery of the production ship is planned
for the fourth quarter 2016."
The new strategic plan cut spending 40 percent from the
previous version, citing falling world oil prices and Petrobras'
soaring debt. The plan was aimed at calming investor worries
about a massive corruption scandal that has ensnared Petrobras
and Odebrecht.
Libra, which contains an estimated 8 billion to 12 billion
barrels of recoverable oil and equivalent natural gas, enough to
supply all U.S. needs for one to two years, is at the center of
that plan.
A 50-50 partnership between the Odebrecht unit and Teekay
Offshore Partners LP will operate the oil production
vessel, a converted oil tanker known as a floating, production,
storage and offloading ship, for Petrobras on a 12-year lease.
Ibrahim said on Tuesday the partnership will receive an $804
million, 10-year secured loan, to finance 80 percent of the
ship's cost. Loan payments will begin with the Libra test in
2017.
The vessel, designed to process 50,000 barrels of oil and 4
million cubic meters (141.3 million cubic feet) of natural gas a
day, will be built at the Jurong shipyard in Singapore.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard
Chang)