RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 The first oil from a
long-duration output test in the giant Libra offshore area in
Brazil will flow in the first quarter of 2017, Odebrecht Oil &
Gas, which will operate the test platform with Teekay Offshore
Partners LP, said on Tuesday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, which is
the field operator, said in June that the long-duration test
would start in the second half of 2016.
Brazil's state-run Petrobras owns the rights to Libra along
with France's Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, and China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd and China
National Petroleum Co.
