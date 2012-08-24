RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 24 Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras said on Friday it found "good quality" crude in an ultra-deep water block in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin, its latest in a string of discoveries in one of the world's most active offshore oil frontiers.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company said it found a 300 metres (984 foot) column of hydrocarbons after drilling in a well known as "Moita Bonita" or 1-BRSA-1088-SES. The well is located 35 Km (20 miles) southeast of company's "Barra" prospect.

"Moita Bonita" is located in the BM-SEAL-10 block, which is 100 percent owned by Petrobras.

The new find comes only four days after Petrobras announced it discovered oil in a deep water field south of the city of Rio de Janeiro.