SAO PAULO Dec 15 Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that average domestic oil output rose 2 percent in November from the prior month, underscoring steps by Brazil's state-controlled oil company to improve exploration and production performance in some offshore fields.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said average oil production in Brazil stood at 2.23 million barrels of oil a day equivalent last month. The company's total production, which encompasses Brazil-based and overseas operations, totaled 2.86 million boed last month, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)