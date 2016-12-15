SAO PAULO Dec 15 Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on
Thursday that average domestic oil output rose 2 percent in
November from the prior month, underscoring steps by Brazil's
state-controlled oil company to improve exploration and
production performance in some offshore fields.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said average
oil production in Brazil stood at 2.23 million barrels of oil a
day equivalent last month. The company's total production, which
encompasses Brazil-based and overseas operations, totaled 2.86
million boed last month, the filing said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)