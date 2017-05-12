BRIEF- Orix JREIT to take out loans of 12.4 bln yen
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, on June 23, with interest rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on June 20, 2022
SAO PAULO May 12 Petroleo Brasileiro SA has lowered its capital spending forecast for 2017 by $3 billion due to licensing delays, more efficient investments and postponed payment on some contracts, executives told analysts on a Friday conference call.
The state-controlled Brazilian oil company, known as Petrobras, is more wary about contracting new drillships given the improving efficiency of its exploration and production activity, executives said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, on June 23, with interest rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on June 20, 2022
FRANKFURT, June 20 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it had agreed to sell Etraveli Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of its online travel businesses.