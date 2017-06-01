SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday filed for a tax refinancing plan, seeking to repay 1.6 billion reais ($496 million) in back taxes.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the transaction would impact its consolidated net earnings by 308 million reais.

($1 = 3.2262 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)