SAO PAULO, June 5 State-controlled oil company
Petróleo Brasileiro SA will not slow down asset sales
or debt-cutting efforts if it meets debt targets earlier than
expected, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Monday.
Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to cut net debt to
2.5 times operating profits by 2018, down from 3.24 times in the
first quarter. In a presentation to investors, Parente added
that the company was working to soon present a model to seek
partnerships for its downstream operations.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Bruno Federowski;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)