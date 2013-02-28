BRIEF-Shanghai M&G Stationery's unit to acquire 100 pct stake in Office Depot in China
* Says its unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Office Depot in China
SAO PAULO Feb 28 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that its oil production in Brazil fell to 1.965 million barrels a day equivalent in January, down 3.3 percent from December's average output rate.
* Says its unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Office Depot in China
MADRID, June 1 Banco Popular has asked Deutsche Bank to come up with a plan for the troubled Spanish lender to raise capital after its previous adviser Morgan Stanley stepped down, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.