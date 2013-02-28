* Shutdown of Bauna Field platform main reason for decline
* Firm's output has been falling for past few years
* Sub-salt region produced average 281,000 bpd in February
SAO PAULO, Feb 28 State-led oil company
Petrobras said on Thursday that its oil
production in Brazil fell to 1.965 million barrels a day
equivalent in January, down 3.3 percent from December's average
rate.
The company said in a statement the shutdown of platform
SS-11 for maintenance in the Bauna Field was the principal cause
of the drop in production, but planned maintenance and
operational problems with other platforms also factored into the
monthly numbers.
Petrobras has wrestled with falling output over the past
years as the quality of its ageing fields declines over time.
The company has begun to bring massive new subsalt fields
onstream, however, which are expected to begin reversing the
decline in output from 2014.
The company also said on Thursday it produced an average
281,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the sub-salt region including
the off-shore Santos and Campos basins in February. Petrobras
highlighted a record output of 300,000 bpd for the region,
achieved on Feb. 20.