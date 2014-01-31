RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 31 Oil and natural gas
output at Brazil's state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA
fell for a third month in December 2013 compared with a year
earlier, with production declining also for a second straight
year.
Petrobras produced 2.55 million barrels of oil and
equivalent natural gas per day (boepd) from fields in Brazil and
abroad in December, 4.96 percent less than in December 2012,
Petrobras said Friday on its Web site.
Average daily output in 2013 slipped 2.23 percent to 2.54
million boepd from 2.60 million boepd a year earlier.
Output in December was 5.4 percent greater than in November.
Petrobras oil and gas output has stagnated since 2011 as it
shut older platforms for maintenance and as output from mature
fields fell, while new areas faced production delays and rising
costs.
After reaching a record 2.72 million boepd in December 2011,
production slid to a 45-month low of 2.47 million boepd in
September 2012.
Completed maintenance, new wells and new production
platforms and ships have resulted in production creeping back
from recent lows.
Petrobras management expects output to rise 4 percent to 6
percent in 2014, according to a Jan. 10 report by Allan Good, a
stock analyst with Morningstar in Chicago.
Good's estimate was modestly lower; he expects Petrobras
output to grow three to five percent this year.