SAO PAULO May 17 Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and
natural gas output held steady in April at 2.72 million barrels
of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on
Wednesday.
Of the total, 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) were
produced in Brazil and the rest came from overseas, the company
said. Petrobras produced 2.74 million bpd in March. Petrobras
did not provide a comparison with April 2016.
Presalt production was 1.5 million barrels per day, stable
from March but 50 percent higher than in the same month a year
earlier, Petrobras said.
April's presalt output, including Petrobras' own and through
joint ventures, rose due to the start of operations of two new
rigs and production increases in three others, the company said.
Earlier in the day, environmental agency Ibama granted
authorization for Petrobras to operate the P-66 platform in the
Lula Sul oil field in the Santos basin, which the company filed
for last December.
The unit has capacity to produce 150,000 barrels of oil and
6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.
