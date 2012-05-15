RIO DE JANEIRO May 15 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is unable to predict how much oil it will produce this year, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Barbassa also said that a narrowing of the difference or "spread" between light benchmark Brent crude and the heavier oil that dominates the company's output helped boost financial results, and an increase in crude exports is helping reduce the impact of fuels imports.