BRASILIA, April 13 Brazilians state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it produced 2.74 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in March.

The company said production was impacted by stoppages due to maintenance on FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis in the Lula field and on P-37 in the Marlim field. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Leslie Adler)