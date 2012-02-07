Feb 7 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petrobras is still in talks with PDVSA
to build a refinery after the Venezuelan state-run
oil company failed to secure a $10 billion loan for its part of
the Brazilian project, Petrobras said on Tuesday.
PDVSA missed its deadline to provide guarantees
needed to secure the loan from Brazil's state-development bank
BNDES to invest in the Abreu e Lima refinery,
Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli told
reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
The $14 billion Abreu e Lima Refinery is being built near
Recife on Brazil's Northeast coast. It has been beset by delays
and disputes over how to finance and operate the project. These
have prevented PDVSA's assumption of its planned 40 percent
stake in the 230,000 barrel a day heavy-refinery.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Bernard Orr)