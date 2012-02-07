Feb 7 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras is still in talks with PDVSA to build a refinery after the Venezuelan state-run oil company failed to secure a $10 billion loan for its part of the Brazilian project, Petrobras said on Tuesday.

PDVSA missed its deadline to provide guarantees needed to secure the loan from Brazil's state-development bank BNDES to invest in the Abreu e Lima refinery, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

The $14 billion Abreu e Lima Refinery is being built near Recife on Brazil's Northeast coast. It has been beset by delays and disputes over how to finance and operate the project. These have prevented PDVSA's assumption of its planned 40 percent stake in the 230,000 barrel a day heavy-refinery. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Bernard Orr)