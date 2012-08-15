* Court, prosecutors' spill claims don't match Petrobras view

* Chevron, Transocean ban could hurt Petrobras operations

* Petrobras, a Chevron partner, had been quiet on case until now

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras plans to back Chevron Corp and Transocean Ltd in their fight against an injunction that could bar them from operating in Brazil, Jose Formigli, Petrobras' exploration and production chief, said Wednesday.

A federal court in Rio de Janeiro granted Brazilian prosecutors an injunction on Aug. 1 banning Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company and Transocean, the world's largest drill rig company, from operating in Brazil while criminal and civil actions proceed against them over a November oil spill.

The order has not yet come into effect, but if not overturned could take effect within weeks, disrupting Petrobras operations and locking Chevron and Transocean out of one of the world's fastest-growing oil exploration frontiers.

The prosecutors and court's "vision of Chevron and Transocean does not concur with our vision," Formigli told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. "We think they should be able to operate."

Prosecutors are seeking nearly $20 billion in damages from Chevron and Transocean for an approximately 3,000 barrel spill in November. Prosecutors are also seeking criminal penalties of up to 31 years in jail for 17 Chevron and Transocean employees and executives.

Until now Petrobras refused nearly all opportunities to comment on the legal case against Chevron and Transocean even though it is a partner of Chevron in the field where the spill took place and a major Transocean client. Petrobras and other minority partners in the field were not charged or named in the lawsuit.

"We appreciate any support from our important customer and we repeat that this case is without merit," Guy Cantwell, Transocean's Houston press spokesman, said in a statement.

Transocean has 10 offshore oil drill rigs in Brazil which earn it $3.5 million a day, and $106.4 million a month, in lease fees, according to Transocean's latest fleet report.

The ban would also prevent Chevron from restarting the Frade field north of Rio de Janeiro, the source of a November spill that led to the court-ordered ban.

Petrobras leases seven of the 10 Transocean rigs, according to Transocean's latest fleet report updated on Wednesday. Five of those are deepwater rigs, or 13 percent of a deepwater drill fleet the company needs to explore some of its most important prospects.

In August, Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said a lack of drill ships was one of the main reasons for putting back plans for production increases by up to 2 1/2 years.

Petrobras also owns 30 percent of the Frade field, whose shutdown in March helped cut Petrobras oil output and revenue needed to help finance its $237 billion expansion plan, the world's largest corporate spending program.

The Frade field, 52 percent owned by Chevron, also leases a Transocean rig needed to drill new wells to keep up production levels. The remainder of Frade is owned by Frade Japao, a Japanese group made up of Inpex Corp. and Sojitz Corp.

According to Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, Transocean has no responsibility for the spill that had no measurable impact on wildlife and never came close to shore. The ANP though did say in a July 19 report that Chevron should have better interpreted geological data and used higher safety standards.

Chevron and the ANP are in talks to restart operations in Frade.

"Transocean crews acted responsibly and quickly, following the highest industry standards," Cantwell said. "In addition, the ANP has stated that Transocean is not at fault in the Frade incident. We have a very strong case and we will use every legal means necessary to prove it. Meanwhile, Transocean rigs continue to operate in Brazil."

Chevron officials did not immediately return calls requesting comment.