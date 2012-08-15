* Court, prosecutors' spill claims don't match Petrobras
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras plans to back Chevron Corp
and Transocean Ltd in their fight against an injunction
that could bar them from operating in Brazil, Jose Formigli,
Petrobras' exploration and production chief, said Wednesday.
A federal court in Rio de Janeiro granted Brazilian
prosecutors an injunction on Aug. 1 banning Chevron, the No. 2
U.S. oil company and Transocean, the world's largest drill rig
company, from operating in Brazil while criminal and civil
actions proceed against them over a November oil spill.
The order has not yet come into effect, but if not
overturned could take effect within weeks, disrupting Petrobras
operations and locking Chevron and Transocean out of one of the
world's fastest-growing oil exploration frontiers.
The prosecutors and court's "vision of Chevron and
Transocean does not concur with our vision," Formigli told
reporters in Rio de Janeiro. "We think they should be able to
operate."
Prosecutors are seeking nearly $20 billion in damages from
Chevron and Transocean for an approximately 3,000 barrel spill
in November. Prosecutors are also seeking criminal penalties of
up to 31 years in jail for 17 Chevron and Transocean employees
and executives.
Until now Petrobras refused nearly all opportunities to
comment on the legal case against Chevron and Transocean even
though it is a partner of Chevron in the field where the spill
took place and a major Transocean client. Petrobras and other
minority partners in the field were not charged or named in the
lawsuit.
"We appreciate any support from our important customer and
we repeat that this case is without merit," Guy Cantwell,
Transocean's Houston press spokesman, said in a statement.
Transocean has 10 offshore oil drill rigs in Brazil which
earn it $3.5 million a day, and $106.4 million a month, in lease
fees, according to Transocean's latest fleet report.
The ban would also prevent Chevron from restarting the Frade
field north of Rio de Janeiro, the source of a November spill
that led to the court-ordered ban.
Petrobras leases seven of the 10 Transocean rigs, according
to Transocean's latest fleet report updated on Wednesday. Five
of those are deepwater rigs, or 13 percent of a deepwater drill
fleet the company needs to explore some of its most important
prospects.
In August, Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster
said a lack of drill ships was one of the main reasons for
putting back plans for production increases by up to 2 1/2
years.
Petrobras also owns 30 percent of the Frade field, whose
shutdown in March helped cut Petrobras oil output and revenue
needed to help finance its $237 billion expansion plan, the
world's largest corporate spending program.
The Frade field, 52 percent owned by Chevron, also leases a
Transocean rig needed to drill new wells to keep up production
levels. The remainder of Frade is owned by Frade Japao, a
Japanese group made up of Inpex Corp. and Sojitz Corp.
According to Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, Transocean
has no responsibility for the spill that had no measurable
impact on wildlife and never came close to shore. The ANP though
did say in a July 19 report that Chevron should have better
interpreted geological data and used higher safety standards.
Chevron and the ANP are in talks to restart operations in
Frade.
"Transocean crews acted responsibly and quickly, following
the highest industry standards," Cantwell said. "In addition,
the ANP has stated that Transocean is not at fault in the Frade
incident. We have a very strong case and we will use every legal
means necessary to prove it. Meanwhile, Transocean rigs continue
to operate in Brazil."
Chevron officials did not immediately return calls
requesting comment.