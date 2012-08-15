RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras plans to back Chevron Corp and Transocean Ltd in their fight against an injunction that could bar them from operating in Brazil, Jose Formigli, Petrobras' exploration and production chief said Wendesday.

A Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro has granted Brazilian prosecutors an injuction banning Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company and Transocean, the world's largest drill rig company, from operating in Brazil while criminal and civil actions proceed against them over a November oil spill.

The prosecutors and court's "vision of Chevron and Transocean does not concur with our vision," Formigli told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. "We think they should be able to operate."