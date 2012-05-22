* E&P makes up $117.5 bln or 57 pct of current plan

* CFO expects cash from new giant fields in 3-4 years

* Company expects exchange-rate impact on dollar debt

By Leila Coimbra

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 22 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras may increase its exploration and production budget when it revises its five-year plan later this year, in an effort to speed up and boost output, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told reporters.

Exploration and Production, or E&P, is budgeted to receive $127.5 billion, or 57 percent, of Petrobras' $225 billion investment plan for 2011 to 2015. The plan, the world's largest corporate investment program, is expected to be revised by sometime in August, Barbassa said last week.

"We have opportunities to expand in oil production," Barbassa said at the Rio Investors Day event in Rio de Janeiro. "The challenge is to build productive capacity and put it into operation. If that requires more resources, E&P will get more resources."

The Rio de Janeiro-based company plans to more than double output to 6.42 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day (boed) by 2020, 98 percent of it in Brazil.

With planned output from other companies such as OGX Petroleo e Gas SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Chevron and others, Brazil is expected to produce more 7 million boed and overtake the U.S. as the world's No. 3 producer.

Despite enormous investment, Petrobras has been unable to expand output quickly. Delays in adding production and costs related to expansion have undermined profit in recent quarters and the company's stock is now worth less than it was before announcing the discovery of giant new offshore fields in October 2007.

Those fields are expected to generate strong revenue and cash flow in three to four years, Barbassa said.

The fields, south of Rio de Janeiro, are expected to more than double proven reserves to more than 30 billion barrels in coming years, Petrobras said in 2010.

The region, and surrounding areas in the Santos and Campos basins, may contain as much as 100 billion barrels, according to the Brazilian Petroleum and Gas Institute at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

Barbassa also said that recent declines in Brazil's currency, the real , have raised the cost of servicing the company's debt. The company has $76 billion of debt, or 70 percent of its total, denominated in dollars.

The real has weakened 11 percent so far in the second quarter. If it maintains those declines during the quarter, the company will suffer financial losses on its dollar-denominated obligations.

So far this year, the real has lost 9.4 percent, the biggest decline among the 36 most-traded currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters against the dollar.

Since May 3, the yield on Petrobras' 6.75 percent, dollar-denominated bonds has jumped 40 basis points to 5.71 percent from 5.31 percent. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, fell 2.25 percent to 19.94 reais on Tuesday.