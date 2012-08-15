* Discovery owned by Petrobras, Galp, Barra and Queiroz Galvao

* Petrobras to cement well and restart drilling in area soon

* 400-meter oil column already found is "very big" - Formigli

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Petrobras has not yet found the bottom of a giant column of oil in its offshore Carcará subsalt prospect, Jose Formigli, head of exploration and production at the Brazilian state-led oil company, said on Wednesday.

Petrobras has already found a 400-meter (1,312-foot) column of oil in the prospect, which it operates on behalf of Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS and Brazil's Barra Energia and Queiroz Galvao Petroleo e Gas. {ID:nL2E8JE0C0]

The size of the column led Joao Carlos de Luca, chief executive of Barra, to call it "one of the most significant oil discoveries" in the country's history. Others say the column suggests the discovery could be on the order of the Lula-Cernambi complex, an 8.3 billion-barrel area found in 2007 that was the biggest discovery in the Americas in three decades.

Formigli on Wednesday declined to estimate oil volumes in the discovery. He called the column "very significant."

"A 400-meter column is something very big for sure," Formigli told reporters at Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. "To find out how much oil is there we will have to find out where the oil ends. And if you haven't found where the oil ends you can't say with any certainty how much oil is there."

Petrobras plans to restart drilling again in the Carcará prospect after it cements the well.

Carcará is located about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Rio de Janeiro in the BM-S-8 block. Petrobras owns 66 percent, Galp Energia SGPS 14 percent, and Barra Energia and Queiroz Galvao Petroleo e Gas SA 10 percent each.

Petrobras also said on Wednesday that 51 percent of its exploration investment in the 2012-2016 period will be in so-called "subsalt" offshore areas south of Rio de Janeiro.

Most of the company's expected production increases will begin in 2014, Formigli said. Oil and gas output is expected to grow at an average rate of 5 percent to 6 percent annually.

The company also has had good results in offshore areas north of the Lula/Tupi area and north of the giant Franco prospect, Formigli said.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, rallied after Formigli's comments, rising 0.91 percent to 21.03 reais in Sao Paulo trading, their first gain in three days.