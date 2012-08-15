* Discovery owned by Petrobras, Galp, Barra and Queiroz
Galvao
* Petrobras to cement well and restart drilling in area soon
* 400-meter oil column already found is "very big" -
Formigli
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Petrobras has not yet
found the bottom of a giant column of oil in its offshore
Carcará subsalt prospect, Jose Formigli, head of exploration and
production at the Brazilian state-led oil company, said on
Wednesday.
Petrobras has already found a 400-meter (1,312-foot) column
of oil in the prospect, which it operates on behalf of
Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS and Brazil's Barra Energia and
Queiroz Galvao Petroleo e Gas. {ID:nL2E8JE0C0]
The size of the column led Joao Carlos de Luca, chief
executive of Barra, to call it "one of the most significant oil
discoveries" in the country's history. Others say the column
suggests the discovery could be on the order of the
Lula-Cernambi complex, an 8.3 billion-barrel area found in 2007
that was the biggest discovery in the Americas in three decades.
Formigli on Wednesday declined to estimate oil volumes in
the discovery. He called the column "very significant."
"A 400-meter column is something very big for sure,"
Formigli told reporters at Petrobras headquarters in Rio de
Janeiro. "To find out how much oil is there we will have to find
out where the oil ends. And if you haven't found where the oil
ends you can't say with any certainty how much oil is there."
Petrobras plans to restart drilling again in the Carcará
prospect after it cements the well.
Carcará is located about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of
Rio de Janeiro in the BM-S-8 block. Petrobras owns 66 percent,
Galp Energia SGPS 14 percent, and Barra Energia and Queiroz
Galvao Petroleo e Gas SA 10 percent each.
Petrobras also said on Wednesday that 51 percent
of its exploration investment in the 2012-2016 period will be in
so-called "subsalt" offshore areas south of Rio de Janeiro.
Most of the company's expected production increases will
begin in 2014, Formigli said. Oil and gas output is expected to
grow at an average rate of 5 percent to 6 percent annually.
The company also has had good results in offshore areas
north of the Lula/Tupi area and north of the giant Franco
prospect, Formigli said.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, rallied after Formigli's comments, rising 0.91 percent
to 21.03 reais in Sao Paulo trading, their first gain in three
days.