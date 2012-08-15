RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that 51 percent of its exploration investment in the 2012-2016 period will be in so-called "subsalt" offshore areas south of Rio de Janeiro.

Most of the company's expected production increases will begin in 2014, Jose Formigli told reporters at company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. Oil and gas output is expected to grow at an average rate of 5 percent to 6 percent a year.