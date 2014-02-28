SAO PAULO Feb 28 An offshore drilling platform
operated for Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras
was partially evacuated after tilting on Friday but
there is no risk of it sinking, the company said.
The SS-53 platform, located in the Campos oil basin off the
coast of Rio de Janeiro, began to list at approximately 0100
local time (0400 GMT) on Friday, leading to the evacuation of 79
crew members to another rig, Brazilian television network
Globonews reported.
A Petrobas spokeswoman said the platform had been stabilised
and that all safety measures were being taken but declined to
give further details.
The platform is owned by multinational drill-rig operator
Noble Corporation, Globonews said.
A spokesman for Noble in Brazil declined to comment.
Officials from the Sindipetro oil workers' union were not
immediately available for comment.