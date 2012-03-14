* Platform listed 3 degrees after fire, drilling-fluid leak
* No workers aboard the platform were injured-Petrobras
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on
Tuesday that it suffered a fire and drilling-fluid leak aboard
an offshore drilling rig in the Albacora Field northeast of Rio
de Janeiro.
The platform listed as much as 3 degrees from normal after
the accident, Brazil's energy regulator, the ANP said. The fire
was controlled immediately, the platform stabilized and none of
the 102 workers aboard the Alaskan Star rig were injured,
Petrobras said in a statement.
The platform, also known as the SS-39, was built in Japan in
1976 according to an oil rig tracking website Rigzone, and is
operated for Petrobras by Brazil's Queiroz Galvao.
The Albacora Field, one of Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras'
largest, is in the Campos Basin, an offshore area responsible
for about 80 percent of Brazil's oil output.
Petrobras said it is conducting an investigation and that
the well connected to the platform was closed as a security
measure and that no oil had leaked into the ocean.
While no oil was spilled, a "small" quantity of drilling
fluid, a liquid used to help bore through rock, had been leaked,
the ANP said in a statement.
Queiroz Galvao officials could not be immediately reached
for comment.