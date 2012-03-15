* Rig tilted when water built up in one of its columns

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 The slight tilting of an oil drilling rig serving Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras was caused by a build up of water that was used to extinguish a fire in one of its columns, the company said on Wednesday.

The Alaskan Star listed as much as 3 degrees from normal after the fire on Tuesday, Brazil's energy regulator ANP said. The fire on the platform operated by Queiroz Galvao was put out and the platform stabilized.

Petrobras confirmed to Reuters that water used to extinguish the fire caused the platform to tilt after accumulating in one of the rig's columns. The company said the platform was being prepared to resume operations in the Albacora field 193 km (121 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro where it is stationed.