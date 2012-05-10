* Profit seen 28.7 pct lower vs year-ago-analysts * Petrobras has not raised fuel price in nearly 4 years * Fuel imports, rising costs seen eating rising sales * Analysts see slim chances for near-term stock rebound * Petrobras delays Q1 release to May 14 or 15 from Friday (Adds Petrobras plan to delay Q1 earnings report to May 14 or 15) By Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra RIO DE JANEIRO, May 9 Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, will likely say profit dropped by nearly a third in the first quarter as it kept racking up losses because of fuel pricing policies. Petrobras is expected to report a 28.7 percent drop in net income to 7.83 billion reais ($3.97 billion), from 10.99 billion a year earlier, according to the average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters. Brazil's government, the company's controlling shareholder, has prevented Petrobras from raising fuel prices for nearly four years, on concerns about inflation and high interest rates. The policy has limited Petrobras' gains from high world oil prices. Benchmark Brent crude reached a 43-month high of $128.40 in March and averaged 12.3 percent more in the quarter than a year ago. Meanwhile, soaring demand for gasoline and diesel in Brazil, coupled with a shortage of ethanol, forced Petrobras to import record amounts of fuel at market prices, only to sell it for less at home. The price of imported gasoline is about 30 percent higher than the wholesale price Petrobras, the country's only refiner, charges Brazilian distributors, said Lucas Brendler, an oil and gas company analyst with Geracao Futuro in Porto Alegre Brazil. "Petrobras continues to be hurt by a policy that forces them to buy expensively in world markets and sell cheaply and at a loss at home," said Brendler, who expects a profit of 7.9 billion reais. "This is one of the factors that will make it hard for the company to improve its performance for at least two years," he added, noting expected increases in production after that. Petrobras, which had planned to announce results Friday after markets close, said on Thursday that it has put off the release until May 14 or 15, with 15 being more likely. A press office official blamed the delay on "a scheduling problem." For more see: Despite rising revenue, the losses from fuel imports and soaring costs related to a $224 billion, five-year expansion plan are eroding profits. The plan, the world's largest corporate spending program, seeks to more than double Petrobras output to 6 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day by 2020. That level could allow Brazil to pass the United States as the world's No. 3 oil producer. Output rose 1.85 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, the company said Tuesday.. The expected drop in quarterly profit comes even as analysts forecast that net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, will rise 18 percent from a year earlier to 64.9 billion reais. The soaring costs will shrink the company's cash flow as measured by EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization, by 12 percent to 14.2 billion, the analysts said. EBITDA measures the company's ability to generate cash from operations rather than financial activities. EBITDA margin, or cash flow as a percentage of net sales, is expected to fall to 21.8 percent from 29.4 percent. Investors have responded to the company's sluggish performance -- despite giant new investments and discoveries -- by driving the company's stock price lower. Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, have lost a fifth of their value in the last three months. The stock, now at 20.16 reais, is worth less than it was in 2007 before the company announced the presence of giant offshore oilfields. Those finds include the Tupi/Lula and Libra fields, some of the world's largest discoveries in decades, and other giant resources in the country's "subsalt" region. The subsalt gets its name for oil that has been trapped in reservoirs deep below the seabed by an impermeable salt layer. "We don't expect any significant change in the company's outlook or an increase in the company's share price this year," said Rodrigo Corrêa, oil and gas analyst with Ativa Corretora, a Rio de Janeiro stock brokerage. "The company needs cash to initiate the development of its subsalt fields, but at the same time its cash flow is being corroded by fuel imports and higher costs." ================================================================ PETROBRAS REVENUE EBITDA EBITDA NET INCOME (PETR4.SA) MARGIN (%) ================================================================ Q1 2012 (E) 64.9 bln 14.2 bln 21.9 pct 7.8 bln Q1 2011 54.8 bln 16.1 bln 29.4 pct 11.0 bln (y/y pct) 18.5 pct -11.8 pct n.a. - 28.7 pct Q4 2011 65.3 bln 14.1 bln 21.5 pct 5.2 bln (q/q pct) -0.5 pct 1.0 pct n.a. 49.7 pct ================================================================ ($1=1.97 Brazilian reais) (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)