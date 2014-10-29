RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 29 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras,
is unlikely to approve a gasoline price increase in its board
meeting planned for Friday, a member of the board said on
Wednesday.
Petrobras board member Sílvio Sinedino, who represents the
company's workers, said stubborn inflation would not allow much
space for a fuel price increase.
"On Friday we will start to discuss the question of price
but I think that it's too early. The government is still
settling down (after the elections). I don't think that there
will be an immediate change," Sinedino said.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing;
Editing by David Gregorio)