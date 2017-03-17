UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, on Friday said it will raise prices for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 9.8 percent in the Brazilian market. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.