PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 The Brazilian government is not meddling in pricing decisions by state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, which on Wednesday kept cooking gas out of a pricing system based on international parity.
Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente, speaking at a news conference, said the decision helps Petrobras comply with rules set by Brazil's most powerful energy policy body to help contain fuel costs for households. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Alexandra Alper and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.