SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petrobras will outdo its 2011 oil
and gas output this year, departing Chief Executive Jose Sergio
Gabrielli said Tuesday.
Petrobras received new drilling rigs in 2011 and will get
several more this year, which will enhance the company's ability
to bring new production onstream.
Petrobras, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's oil and
gas output, has been criticized for its slow increase in output
since the discovery of several massive subsalt oil fields off
the coast were announced in 2007.
But Brazil's oil output rose to a record 768 million barrels
in 2011 up 2.5 percent from the year before, the National
Petroleum Agency said last week.