SAO PAULO Oct 17 State-run oil company Petrobras' production of oil and natural gas in Brazil reached 2.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in September, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it produced a further 0.13 million barrels per day outside Brazil. September's total output represented an increase of 1.4 percent from the previous month, with production in Brazil hitting a montly record, the company said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)