SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will outdo its 2011 oil and gas output this year, departing Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli said Tuesday.

Petrobras received 11 new drilling rigs in 2011 and will get several more this year, which will enhance the company's ability to bring new production onstream.

Petrobras, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's oil and gas output, has been criticized for its slow increase in output since the discovery of several massive subsalt oil fields off the coast were announced in 2007.

But Brazil's oil output rose to a record 768 million barrels in 2011 up 2.5 percent from the year before, the National Petroleum Agency said last week.

Gabrielli said the company had two drilling rigs in 2007 that were designed to work in depths 2,500 meters of water. The company plans to reach 2014 with 37 drilling rigs in operation.

Gabrielli said the company is still in negotiations over the construction of 21 additional rigs as part of a package of 28 that will be delivered by 2020.

"By 2020, we will have 65 deepwater drilling rigs in Brazil," Gabrielli told reporters at an event in Sao Paulo.

Gabrielli is expected to step down in the coming days when he will be replaced by Petrobras' current director of gas and energy Maria das Gracas Foster.