SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petrobras will outdo its 2011 oil
and gas output this year, departing Chief Executive Jose Sergio
Gabrielli said Tuesday.
Petrobras received 11 new drilling rigs in 2011 and will get
several more this year, which will enhance the company's ability
to bring new production onstream.
Petrobras, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's oil and
gas output, has been criticized for its slow increase in output
since the discovery of several massive subsalt oil fields off
the coast were announced in 2007.
But Brazil's oil output rose to a record 768 million barrels
in 2011 up 2.5 percent from the year before, the National
Petroleum Agency said last week.
Gabrielli said the company had two drilling rigs in 2007
that were designed to work in depths 2,500 meters of water. The
company plans to reach 2014 with 37 drilling rigs in operation.
Gabrielli said the company is still in negotiations over the
construction of 21 additional rigs as part of a package of 28
that will be delivered by 2020.
"By 2020, we will have 65 deepwater drilling rigs in
Brazil," Gabrielli told reporters at an event in Sao Paulo.
Gabrielli is expected to step down in the coming days when
he will be replaced by Petrobras' current director of gas and
energy Maria das Gracas Foster.