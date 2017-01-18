SAO PAULO Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.

Flames had reached one of the three distillation units at Reduc, located in Duque de Caxias, in Rio's metropolitan area, the union said. There were no reports of injuries or immediate comments from Petrobras.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)