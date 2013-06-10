BRIEF-China Oil and Gas Group proposes issue of senior notes
* China oil and gas - intends to use proceeds of proposed notes issue to repay certain existing indebtedness including 2013 notes and for general corporate purpose
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10 Petroleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil's state-led oil company, said on Monday that it has signed an accord with GS Energy Corp to explore the possibility of building a low-sulfur diesel refinery together in Brazil's Ceara state.
Petrobras has been seeking partners for the Ceara project and a similar project in Maranhao state to help reduce costs. Each refinery is expected to cost about $20 billion.
The accord is non-binding and will depend on viability studies. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Refers to announcement dated 5 April 2017 in relation to acquisition of land in Anhui province, China
* It has acquired all issued shares of subpartners pty ltd ("subpartners").