SAO PAULO May 9 Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is looking to sell its
refinery in Pasadena, Texas, for less than $200 million,
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing two sources, far less
than its purchase price.
Petrobras, as the company is known, paid $1.2 billion in two
installments in 2006 and 2012.
The acquisition is being investigated by federal
prosecutors, who say the refinery cost many times what it was
worth and that bribes may have been paid as part of the
purchase. Prosecutors are conducting of a wider investigation
into corruption at Petrobras.
Environmental liabilities also reduced the value of the
refinery, according to the sources cited by Bloomberg, who
requested anonymity since the process is confidential.
Press representatives from Petrobras did not immediately
respond to Reuters requests for comment.
A sale of the refinery could bring Petrobras closer to its
goal of divesting up to $21 billion in assets by the end of 2018
as it tries to cut debt and focus on core activities.
Last week, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said he is
confident the company will meet that target comfortably despite
a drop in crude prices.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Luciano Costa; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)