(Adds details on refinery capacity)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
said on Wednesday output at its Getulio Vargas refinery had been
halted since Tuesday because of storm damage to a cracking unit.
The refinery, located in the southern Parana state, is the
fifth largest in the country and accounts for about 12 percent
of Brazil's refined products production, according to Petrobras.
The company said strong winds on Tuesday damaged a gas
compressor at the cracking unit, which had to be shut. It said
it was working to resume normal operations on Wednesday.
The Getulio Vargas refinery supplies fuel markets in Parana,
Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul and the southern part of Sao
Paulo state. It is connected to two port terminals - Paranagua
and Sao Francisco do Sul - and three pipelines, besides seven
distribution bases.
Petrobras said there had been no impact to fuel supply.
The company is the only oil refiner in Brazil and operates
15 refineries in several states.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting and writing
by Marcelo Teixeira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bill Trott)