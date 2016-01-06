BRASILIA Jan 6 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that its
Presidente Bernardes refinery is producing normally, but
acknowledged some delays in delivering fuel.
A union official said earlier on Wednesday that the 178,000
barrel-per-day refinery was operating below capacity after
poorly performed maintenance work on its main distillation unit.
In an email response to Reuters, Petrobras, as the company
is known, said it was working to resolve delays in the delivery
of fuel at some ports in the states of Espírito Santo, Paraíba
and Pernambuco.
