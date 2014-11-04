BRIEF-Bryn Mawr trust reports definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby
* Bryn Mawr trust announces definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to receive a permit to start operations at its RNEST or "Abreu e Lima" refinery in the country's northeast by mid-November, the firm said in a response to questions from Reuters.
Once that permit is issued, Petrobras, as the company is known, will be able to start commercial operations at the refinery, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Bryn Mawr trust announces definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, April 19 Pfizer Inc has received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.