RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to receive a permit to start operations at its RNEST or "Abreu e Lima" refinery in the country's northeast by mid-November, the firm said in a response to questions from Reuters.

Once that permit is issued, Petrobras, as the company is known, will be able to start commercial operations at the refinery, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)