RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 29 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said on Wednesday it increased its
production of gasoline by 44,000 barrels a day and diesel by
37,000 barrels a day as a result of refinery investments aimed
at increasing output.
The company said it plans to start operations at its Abreu e
Lima refinery near Recife, Brazil, in 2014; to start operations
at its Comperj heavy-oil refinery near Rio de Janeiro in 2015;
and to begin output at its "Premium 1" refinery in Brazil's
Maranhao state sometime in 2017 or 2018.
Petrobras officials made the comments in a meeting with
reporters at company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.