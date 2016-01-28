BRIEF-Medtronic Resolute Onyx 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint
* Medtronic resolute onyx(tm) 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint in extra-small vessels at one-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 28 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is undergoing a revamp of its management structure with the aim to improve oversight and transparency, Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Medtronic resolute onyx(tm) 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint in extra-small vessels at one-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru