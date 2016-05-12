RIO DE JANEIRO May 12 Brazil's state-led oil
company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, reported a 1.25
billion real ($358 million) net loss in the first quarter,
according to a company statement.
Petrobras, as the company is known, reported net sales, or
total sales minus sales taxes, of 70.3 billion reais in the
quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization
and depreciation, or EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, was
21.1 billion reais.
($1 = 3.4816 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga
Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese)