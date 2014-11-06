RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 6 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to release its
third-quarter earnings results after a board meeting on Nov. 14,
a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on
Thursday.
Petrobras said on Wednesday it would hold a board meeting to
discuss its third-quarter results on Nov 14. The company has
discussed its quarterly performance at several previous
meetings, but had not officially announced the date it would
release them.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)